World-renowned ukulele virtuoso set to take stage tonight in Silverton

Prepare to experience something truly magical on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

World-renowned ukulele virtuoso James Hill and award-winning cellist Anne Janelle will grace the stage at Silverton Memorial Hall, joined by an incredible string quartet featuring Jeff Faragher, Martine denBok, Miranda Hughes and Natasha Hall.

Billed as no ordinary holiday concert — every note shines with its own light — the evening promises to be a unique take on the season.

Tickets: Ravens Nest, Silverton General Store, or online at themidnightclear.com

Four nights later the Silverton Holiday Market takes place — Saturday, Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — at the Silverton Memorial Hall.

“This annual event presents a wonderful selection of vendors offering a variety of beautiful and useful gifts,” noted organizers in a press release.

There will be several food vendors with seasonal baking, hot food and drinks including vegan and gluten-free options.

The Silverton General Store and Silverton Building Supplies will be offering Christmas activities on that day and the Camp Cafe will be open.