Columbia Basin Trust supports projects to add solar panels on nine basin buildings

Photo: Submitted The Slocan Valley Housing Society has added solar panels to Passmore Lodge with support from Columbia Basin Trust.

Nine buildings and seven communities later, a $600,000 sack of seed money has set solar on the front burner for the Columbia Basin.

The Columbia Basin Trust project to bring clean, renewable energy to basin buildings has added solar panels to building infrastructure to reduce costs and environmental impact.

“Adding solar panels not only reduces the environmental impact of these buildings but also ensures families and seniors living in affordable housing can enjoy stable, sustainable and affordable homes,” said Ulli Mueller, senior manager of delivery of benefits for the Columbia Basin Trust.

In Passmore, the Slocan Valley Housing Society added solar panels to the Passmore Lodge.

“This project brings the building up to current standards, helps us have a smaller footprint, and saves and generates energy,” said Joyce Johnson, administrator. “We also signed up for net-metering and hope to put electricity back into the system.”

Across to the East Shore in Riondel, the Bluebell Manor Society added solar panels to Bluebell Manor.

“The rooftop solar panels will help offset regular operating costs, support our low-cost housing mandate by holding down utilities costs for residents, and provide a more environmentally friendly footprint for our building by taking advantage of the latest technologies,” said Society chair Gerald Panio.

In total, the buildings contain 101 affordable rental homes for a range of tenants, from families to seniors while the solar panels are expected to generate about 390,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity each year.

Delivered through the Trust’s Affordable Housing Renewable Energy Program — in conjunction with the Energy Retrofit Program — the initiative helps affordable housing organizations improve energy efficiency and reduce emissions through upgrades like windows, boilers, heat pumps or LED lighting. The program is delivered in partnership with BC Housing and the BC Non-profit Housing Association.