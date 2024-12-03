Abundant berries beckon to bears in higher climes, reducing human-wildlife conflicts in 2024

Photo: Creative Commons

Sometimes no news is good news, especially when it relates to bear activity.

When the puck dropped on the 2024 bear season last spring in Nelson and regional district electoral areas E and F, it quickly settled in to be a very quiet summer and early fall, said the region’s WildSafeBC coordinator, Lisa Thomson.

Thanks to an abundant wild berry season, many bears remained higher up the mountains enjoying natural food sources, she said. Now that winter has taken up residence in Nelson and area, bears haven’t entirely tucked in, Thomson explained.

“It appears as though some bears remained out of town, and possibly went to winter dens early. However, we are currently experiencing some bears accessing human generated waste within Nelson city limits,” she said. “Bears will not go to winter den if food sources are still available, despite having snow on the ground.”

As per Conservation Officer Status (COS statistics), there were 189 reports involving black bears in Nelson and RDCK areas E and F. Overall, there were 296 RAPP reports for human-wildlife conflict throughout the season, which ends Dec. 6.

Last season, a delay in the full weight of winter brought on a suspension in hibernation for the region’s bear population, prompting the extension of the WildSafeBC Nelson program until Dec. 22. The bears had been accessing garbage in various areas.

Just over one year ago three grizzly bears were spotted several times inside the borders of Rosemont, three blocks from the elementary school, as well as in Fairview. In early October an adult female grizzly bear and her two yearling cubs were removed from the urban confines of Nelson (Fairview).

Thomson said the 2024 season demonstrated that the majority of residents and local businesses were improving on “bear smart” waste management practices.

“However, Nelson has an increasing and revolving population,” she explained. “This requires continuing educational programs to ensure people are aware of their responsibility to local Wildlife Act bylaws, and to minimize complacency during lower conflict times.”

Bear necessities of life

The season of 2024 wasn’t without incident. Thomson said there were seven black bears lethally removed earlier in the season for human-wildlife conflict.

“Often, we see higher conflict around mating/dispersal season (May-June) that involves yearlings dispersed from the sow, that are navigating life on their own,” she pointed out. “Additionally, residents have been complacent with waste management over the winter months, and are delayed in remembering bear smart practices. Along with increasing number of visitors to the area unawares of being in bear country.”

On the plus side of the ledger, there are now bear resistant garbage cans in all parks within city limits, Thomson said, with the older open garbage bins having been removed.

And due to a generous grant given to Kootenay Lake Tourism, bear resistant garbage cans have been installed in popular areas throughout the region, as well as some School District No. 8 schools that had bears accessing open-top garbage containers.