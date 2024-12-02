'Tinsel or timber': A more sustainable solution for your Christmas tree

Photo: Charlie Willis/Kootenay Lake Farms A Christmas tree farmer's 'stump culture' method could help keep artificial trees out of landfills.

As Christmas tree farms open for the season, the debate between real and artificial trees resurfaces, with many households recently considering living trees as eco-friendly alternatives.

If properly cared for, living Christmas trees can be enjoyed throughout the season and later planted outside. This usually means keeping them indoors for no more than 10 days in a cool, well-lit area.

The choice between real and artificial trees often comes down to personal preference and lifestyle, as each has its environmental pros and cons.

What may seem like a sustainable and charming alternative to cutting trees doesn’t always work in places with harsher climates.

Charlie Willis, owner of Kootenay Tree Farms in Cranbrook, says living Christmas trees don't do well in regions like the West Kootenays and Interior.

“Living trees thrive with regular water,” Willis explained. “But our summers here are too dry, and without that proper moisture, the roots don’t have the strength to take hold.”

Instead, Willis uses a method to grow his trees called ‘stump culture’ a process that regrows trees from the stumps of harvested ones. The remaining stump continues to send out new shoots which can be nurtured to grow a new tree.

“From a natural seedline it may take up to 25 years,” says Willis. “ This takes about 8 or 10.”

By allowing trees to regrow from stumps, the soil maintains its stability. Willis says this gives his land double use, allowing his cows room to graze.

With over 30 years in the business Willis’s interest in learning how to make plants thrive has improved the quality of his trees. A method that he says not a lot of farmers have tapped into.

However, Willis suggests that real Christmas trees are still the most popular, noting that he sold approximately 4,000 trees in previous years compared to 7,500 last year. He attributes the increase in business over the years to a shift away from artificial trees.

The National Christmas Tree Association reports that 21 million trees were purchased in North America in 2022, compared to 9.5 million artificial ones.

Artificial trees are also considered by some a more eco-friendly option, but this may not always be the case.

According to Tree Canada, artificial trees are typically made from plastic and metal, both non-renewable resources. The most eco-friendly approach to an artificial tree is to use it for as long as possible, avoiding the purchase of new ones and keeping them out of landfills.

If you prefer a real tree, Tree Canada emphasizes the importance of proper disposal after the holidays.

The non-profit advises minimizing plastic waste by donating an artificial tree to another family to extend its usage. When disposing of real Christmas trees the BC Christmas Tree Association says it's best to recycle them by chipping and composting them after the holidays. This can enrich the soil and support new plant growth.

Ultimately, whether you choose a living, artificial, or real tree, the Christmas tradition lives on as many people look forward to selecting their trees each year.