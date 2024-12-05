Twenty five: Co-op Radio station energized after AGM

Photo: Contributed The new Board at KCR consists of, from left, Sydney Huculak, Kathleen Cauley, Hannah DeBoar-Smith, Kim Bater, Jaymes Bowman, Galen Elfert and Catherine Fisher.

Kootenay Co-op Radio (KCR) hosted its 25th annual general meeting on Nov. 28 in the newly renovated basement of the station at 308 A Hall Street.

Along with the important business of an AGM, the members in attendance also celebrated the organization's 25th year of serving the community.

KCR, like many member and volunteer-led organizations, has seen a drop in engagement which, in part, has led to running a deficit budget in the past year.

There was much discussion with the members present at the AGM about ways in which to re-engage members who have drifted away from participating in KCR events, membership drives and community outreach.

"Kootenay Co-op Radio relies on its membership revenue as a significant portion of the unrestricted budget," said board chair Kathleen Cauley.

Cauley was honoured to be the chair during this momentous year.

She went on to highlight some of the station's recent achievements, including renewing the strategic plan, continued great content from the Kootenay Morning team, and Doug Jamieson’s show Bach and Beyond taking home a Community Radio Award in Broadcasting in the classical century category.

Keith Wiley and Jane Burton, who have been internal auditors for the past four years reported that “the accounting is managed professionally and provides accurate information to the Co-op.”

Most of the current board stood for re-election with three new individuals joining them to make a robust board of seven. Kootenay Co-op Radio is mostly a volunteer-run station and every year they vote for a volunteer who has gone above and beyond.

This year two individuals were chosen Jim Van Horn and Kim Bater.

KCR staff with the help of a Community Radio Fund of Canada grant are working on a series of live-to-air basement sessions called Sing Chong Sessions in honour of the historic nature of the radio station building.

The next one of these will be a holiday special on Sunday, December 22nd.

The staff are also gearing up for the annual Polar Bear Swim down at Lakeside Park Beach on Wednesday, January 1st.

This is a fundraiser for KCR and the Friends of Kootenay Lake Stewardship Society.