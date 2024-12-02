Rebels and division-leading Nitehawks take Leafs to task in two losing tilts

Photo: Contributed

The Leafs are quickly losing ground in their division and on the season after dropping two games on the weekend to division rivals.

The latest chapter of the Highway 3 battle fell to the Rebels as they overcame a 2-1 deficit midway through the second period in front of 425 Castlegarians (maybe some Nelsonites) and dented the twine three times — adding in an empty net goal as well — en route to a 5-2 victory.

Cale Nachai scored his third goal of the season while Xaiden Bignell added his sixth. Jacob Armstrong made 32 saves and allowed four goals.

The Leafs outshot Castlegar 39-37.

The Rebels win was only the seventh against the Leafs in the last five years, compared to 21 losses, as the Heritage city crew has been largely dominate. It was also the first time in four tries that the Rebels have beaten the Leafs this season.

On Saturday night the Leafs returned home to face the Neil Murdoch Division leading Beaver Valley Nitehawks (15-6-2) — and second in the KIJHL — at the Nelson and District Community Centre.

Over 800 people saw the Leafs have no answer for one of the KIJHL’s top clubs, despite opening the scoring on a goal by Carsyn Crawford (7). The Nitehawks added two to take a 2-1 lead after one period, add another in the second before Kane Kennedy scored his 12th goal of the season early in the third period to give the Leafs some life.

Less than three minutes later Boris Hristov scored on the power play to end the Leafs comeback, with Brett Moch adding another power play marker 10 minutes later. The Nitehawks scored an empty net goal as well.

Armstrong made 34 saves on 39 shots, while the Leafs managed 30 shots on Nitehawks goaltender Landan Uzeloc.

The losses drop the Leafs record to 12-13, leaving them stalled in third in the Neil Murdoch division, three points ahead of the Rebels. As well, the Leafs have stumbled to only one win in the last five games, getting outscored 26-9 in that stretch.