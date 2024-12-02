Nelson Nordic Ski Club trails now open as early conditions described as ‘epic’

Photo: Nelson Nordic Ski Club The trails are groomed and open at the Nelson Nordic Ski Club south of Nelson.

Located 10 kilometres south of Nelson on Highway 6, the club operates several trails and boasts over 1,200 members, and many of them were out on the weekend for the first tracks in the fresh snow of the new winter season.

The club reported the trails as open on Friday and a trails and grooming report confirmed the conditions.

“Grooming is well along, with Cottonwood, Apex loop and Rail grade complete,” the report noted. “Busk Main and Euphrates are also complete, with East Busk and connector still waiting on another good snow fall.”

Although there wasn’t much fresh snow overnight, the machine was out and working to manage the runs.

“The grooming machine has just started up Clearwater. It hasn’t been confirmed but I think Clearwater main as well as the loops will be refreshed,” the Dec. 1 report stated.

Some people took in the early conditions, and with some success.

“Yesterday, skiing was epic, for so early in the season,” the grooming report explained. “Today should mirror yesterday’s conditions,” it noted about Saturday.

There are 30 kilometres of groomed trails on site, with 1.5 kilometres lit for night skiing (open until 11 p.m.). There is a day lodge at the Apex trailhead with warming huts at far end of Euphrates trail and at the top of Clearwater loop.

The Nelson Nordic Ski Club has experienced significant growth since the club was formed in 1979 — with over 1,200 members now — and supports an additional large day pass contingent. The club also has a large school outreach program and extensive programs for Jackrabbits, Track Attack and Junior Racers, as well as a master’s program and lessons for adults.