Shambhala to host online auction for festival tickets today in annual charity event

The region’s biggest music festival is in the spirit of giving.

Shambhala Music Festival is embracing the holiday spirit with the return of its annual Charity Ticket Auction, offering 20 tickets to Shambhala 2025.

The initiative will take place online (https://app.bidbeacon.com/#/auction/2AETAY/details) today starting at 6 p.m. Festival enthusiasts can bid for their chance to attend the sold-out 26th annual edition of Shambhala Music Festival, which takes place in the summer from July 25-28.

“This auction has become one of our favourite holiday traditions,” said Neil MacLeod, CEO of Shambhala Music Festival. “Not only does it give our family an additional chance to join us at the festival, but it also supports organizations that make a huge impact in our local community. It’s the perfect way to spread the holiday spirit.”

All of the proceeds from the December auction will be donated to four local charitable organizations, including:

Salmo Community Resource Society: supporting community programs and services in Salmo;

KERPA (Kootenay Emergency Response Physicians Association): focused on emergency medical care and response in the Kootenay region;

Kootenay Lake Hospital Foundation: enhancing healthcare services at the Kootenay Lake Hospital. This year, donations will directly support the Light-Up the Hospital campaign for a new cardiac ultrasound; and

Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital Health Foundation: dedicated to supporting healthcare initiatives in the Kootenay Boundary region. This year, donations will be directly supporting their Orthopedic Enhancement project.

The auction is set to take place on Monday, Dec. 2, from 6-7:29 p.m. It will feature five pairs of tickets and 10 single tickets (15 lots total). Each lot will be open for just five minutes, giving participants a limited but thrilling window to place their bids.

Bidders are encouraged to act quickly and register their billing information in advance of the auction to avoid disappointment.

To ensure a smooth experience, fans are encouraged to review the Shambhala Ticket Auction for Charity Blog, which provides step-by-step guidance on setting up an auction account in advance.

For more details, visit Shambhala Music Festival’s official website, register for the auction, and RSVP to the Auction Facebook Event.