Monitoring confirms Kootenay waterbodies remain mussel-free in 2024

Photo: CKISS CKISS education and aquatics assistant Jessy Bokser collecting samples from the Columbia River in Trail.

Call it mussel atrophy on a regional scale.

The choice to be mussel-free was made by Kootenay watercraft users and a 2024 monitoring project by the Central Kootenay Invasive Species Society (CKISS) has confirmed no zebra or quagga mussels in Kootenay waterbodies.

“(CKISS) is thrilled to announce that all 257 water samples collected in 2024 from Kootenay region lakes and rivers tested negative for invasive zebra and quagga mussels,” said Laurie Frankcom, CKISS education program coordinator. “These results confirm that our local waterbodies remain free of these harmful aquatic invaders.”

CKISS conducted monitoring in waterbodies including Upper and Lower Arrow, Kootenay, Duncan, Slocan and Summit Lakes, as well as the Columbia, Kootenay and Slocan Rivers. Samples were analyzed by a designated B.C. government lab, reinforcing the success of prevention and monitoring efforts.

Despite this good news, the threat of invasive mussels looms large, said Frankcom.

“Zebra and quagga mussels can devastate aquatic ecosystems, outcompete native species and negatively impact recreational activities, increase hydro and maintenance costs,” she said.

CKISS urges all watercraft users — whether motorized or non-motorized — to comply with the B.C. invasive mussel defence program, which includes mandatory watercraft inspections to prevent their spread.

Additionally, it’s crucial to always “clean, drain and dry” your watercraft and gear when traveling between waterbodies, Frankcom pointed out.

“These simple actions help prevent the accidental spread of invasive species and protect our cherished lakes and rivers,” she said.

Heavy lifting

CKISS acknowledges the significant contributions of the Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation, the Province of British Columbia, Columbia Power and FortisBC for their support of lake monitoring and Clean Drain Dry education efforts.

For more information on the how you can help, visit www.gov.bc.ca/invasivemussels.

CKISS is a non-profit society that delivers education and awareness programs, and promotes coordinated management efforts of invasive species in the Regional District of Central Kootenay and Regional District of Kootenay Boundary Area A and B.