Ferry strike ongoing but ‘additional passengers’ allowed on Kootenay Lake sailings

Photo: file photo The Kootenay Lake ferry is now allowing additional passengers on its abbreviated sailing schedule.

The good news in the BCGEU ferry worker strike isn’t from the contract negotiation table but the B.C. Labour Relations Board.

The provincial organization — that works with employers, employees and unions on matters related to employment and labour relations in unionized workplaces — has ruled to allow overflow passengers on to the Kootenay Lake ferry.

On Wednesday the board decreed that, once passengers meeting the criteria under the essential services order have boarded on its abbreviated schedule, additional passengers will be allowed to board on a first come, first served basis. The ferry will also be operating limited sailings during weekends.

Although negotiations were scheduled to resume Wednesday between the BCGEU ferry workers and Western Pacific Marine strike action is still in effect for the Kootenay Lake ferry service.

On the other side of the ledger, Thursday marks the third day for contract negotiations (two on the weekend) in the latest round of talks between Western Pacific Marine and the BCGEU.

Full strike action began almost four weeks ago when negotiations between the ferry workers’ union and its employers broke down. After a 72-hour strike notice was issued Friday, Nov. 1 by the B.C. General Employees’ Union (BCGEU), Western Pacific Marine Ferries operations at Balfour (Kootenay Lake) were reduced to essential services only, with cable ferry operations Glade and Harrop unaffected by job action.

The escalation followed what the union described as an unsatisfactory offer from the employer that would disadvantage its members.

The offer did not meet the standards set by agreements with Waterbridge and Waterbridge Equipment, said Maria Bennett, BCGEU treasurer, said when strike action began.

“Ferry workers are calling for a fair and equitable deal, comparable wage increases, necessary scheduling adjustments, extended benefits for auxiliary workers, and crucial training support,” she said. “Western Pacific Marine has the means to meet these demands, and workers are unified in their stance.”