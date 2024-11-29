Cranbrook man facing six charges after BC Highway Patrol investigation into fatal Canada Day collision

Photo: Contributed The head-on collision happened on Highway 3/93 east of Cranbrook.

An East Kootenay man is facing numerous charges following a fatal collision on Canada Day east of Cranbrook on Highway 3/93 near Mayook.

The collision happened just before 11:30 p.m. B.C. Highway Patrol investigators allege that the Cranbrook man was driving alone in an eastbound pickup truck when he crossed into oncoming traffic and caused a head-on collision with a westbound SUV.

The driver of the SUV, a 42-year-old Calgary man, was killed, while his wife received non-life threatening injuries. Both vehicles were totalled and the pickup truck was destroyed by fire in the aftermath.

"Evidence gathered by B.C. Highway Patrol supports the theory that a combination of speed and alcohol was the primary cause of this catastrophic crash," said Cpl. Michael McLaughlin with B.C. Highway Patrol. "It is hard to imagine a sadder scenario than losing a loved one beside you in a vehicle."

Huston Robert Seymour, a 34-year-old Cranbrook man, is facing charges including:

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm;

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death;

Operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content (BAC) of more that 80 mg/100 mL causing bodily harm;

Operating a motor vehicle with a BAC of more that 80 mg/100 mL causing death;

Operating a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol or drugs causing bodily harm;

Operating a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol or drugs causing death.

Seymour’s first court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 2 in Cranbrook.

"While this crash happened during the summer, we want to remind people to always drive sober and carefully," said Corporal McLaughlin. "The winter impaired driving campaign is on right now and through December. We need drivers to take responsibility for their actions and get home safely."