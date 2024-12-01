249083
Nelson Italian-Canadian Society gifts KidSport Nelson

KidSport donation

The Nelson Italian-Canadian Society continued its support of youth sport in the area with a donation of $200 to KidSport Nelson.

For many youth, sports have had a positive impact on the development of their life skills.

The focus of KidSport Nelson volunteers is to provide access to sports for youth whose families may not have the financial means to do so themselves. As well, the focus is also so no youth is prevented from playing sports due to financial barriers.

The Nelson Italian-Canadian Society is pleased to once again donate which will help local youth access a sporting activity they enjoy.

For more information on KidSport Nelson email [email protected] or check out the Facebook page.

