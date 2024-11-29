Photo: Contributed

The Nelson Violence Against Women in Relationships (VAWIR) committee invites the public to attend

a candlelight vigil to mark the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women on Friday, Dec. 6 at the Nelson City Hall courtyard.

The sixth day of December marks the anniversary of Montreal’s École Polytechnique massacre 35 years ago, when 14 women were killed by a gunman for being women in a place a young man didn’t want them.

École Polytechnique is a post-secondary engineering school in Montreal.

In commemoration, the Nelson VAWIR committee would like to invite community members to remember the significance of this day by gathering with us on the grounds of Nelson City Hall for a candlelight vigil at 12:15 p.m. on Dec. 6 .

The public can also view the clothesline display — a visual display of violence statistics that often go ignored — on the grounds of City Hall and in front of the courthouse.

The clothesline project is each shirt is decorated to represent a particular woman’s experience, by the survivor herself or by someone who cares about her.

The Nelson VAWIR committee hopes the public can visit the Facebook page prior to Dec. 6 for updates on the event and for links to resources.