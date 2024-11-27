Development of 12 units over three Uphill lots on Falls finds fair footing in council

Photo: Agenda screenshot Street view of the 2222 Falls St. project.

Give them an inch and they will take a mile.

It was the sentiment in city council when a Falls Street developer asked for a greater lot coverage allowance on the three Uphill lots for its 12-unit Foothills development.

Although the decision on the lot coverage proposal — from 35 to 43 per cent coverage — would not change the number of units (four) allowed on each lot, expanding the lot coverage allowed for a shorter, less intrusive building, the developer explained in a letter to council.

But Mayor Janice Morrison had reservations about allowing the increase, despite the vote on the development variance permit passing in council.

She said even though the increase was eight per cent of each of the six buildings, the total ended up being 25 per cent of the total of the three lots.

“My concerns is this little bit of creep that always happens as we do these buildings,” she said. “I’m very conscious of the fact that we don’t have the ability within the city of Nelson to be building any more green space. And I don’t think it’s fair to say you are right next door to (a green space) so you can find some more green space there.”

Morrison felt the precedence would be set with the Falls Street project for more developers asking to change lot coverage to accommodate four units on an R1 lot.

“It’s a little bit of my dislike of Bill 44 that it has taken away our ability as a council, as a community, to decide what we might look at or what suits us better,” she said about the provincial legislation requiring four units per lot in a multi-unit development.

Despite several letters from the neighbourhood against the project, city development staff believed the proposed variance for 2222 Falls St. would not have a negative impact on the larger community.

The variance requests allowed for an additional 12 dwelling units across three vacant lots, said city senior planner Natalie Andrijancic, which respect the form and character of the Uphill neighbourhood.

The lots were zoned R1 low-density residential and designated for multi-unit development in the Official Community Plan. The rectangular site slopes gradually downhill along Falls Street and is bordered by Nelson Memorial Park on the uphill side and a single-family dwelling on the downhill side.

The former single lot was subdivided into three separate lots in July 2024, at which time all servicing and geo-technical requirements were addressed.

Photo: Agenda screenshot

A lot to take in

Each building lot will contain two separate side-by-side duplexes: one duplex positioned at the front of the lot and another at the rear.

The configuration will result in a total of four units per lot (two units in each duplex). While all buildings on site will eventually count against lot coverage, the variance was only needed to accommodate the second duplex on each lot.

The proposed development of two duplexes on three underutilized vacant lots complies with zoning bylaws and aligns with the 2023 provincial legislation requiring all B.C. municipalities with populations over 5,000 to permit up to four dwelling units on lots over 280 square metres and three units on lots between 250 and 280 sq. m., said Andrijancic.

“This development would help address the critical housing shortage in the Nelson community by introducing 12 additional units, providing much-needed living space for small families,” she said in her report.

Over and above

According to a city staff report, the development exceeds the requirement for permeable landscaping, enhancing site usability while providing adequate fire access and parking.

The architectural features include minimal glazing facing downhill to preserve the privacy of neighboring properties, while the balcony design shields views to further maintain privacy.

Each lot in the development complies with the requirement to create four off-street parking stalls, and amenities such as covered bike storage demonstrate a proactive commitment to sustainability and livability.

“Additionally, the applicant has addressed the unique geotechnical challenges of the site by planning for necessary foundational work and engaging a geotechnical consultant to ensure compliance with safety standards,” said Andrijancic.

“Overall, this project represents a thoughtful and beneficial use of the lot, making it an ideal fit for the area’s growth and development goals while considering the needs of future uphill residents.”