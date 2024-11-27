World's first cat skiing operation in Kootenays listed for sale

Photo: Colliers Canada

Ever wanted your very own cat skiing operation with access to 12,000 acres of terrain? Now may be your chance.

Selkirk Snowcat Skiing, the very first cat skiing operation in the world, was recently listed for sale. The business was established in 1975 by ski pioneer Allan Drury.

Selkirk's lodge is located in the Kootenay, north of Kaslo, and the operation has access to 12,000 acres of terrain around Meadow Mountain with cat roads reaching as high as 2,560 metres.

“Located at the north end of Kootenay Lake and surrounded by glaciers, Selkirk consistently delivers 10 meters of dry Kootenay coldsmoke every year making it one of the most reliably deep snow zones in the world,” the listing states.

But it's not clear what such a purchase would cost. Mark Lester, senior vice president with Colliers Canada, says they don't have a specific asking price for the operation, but they're “giving guidance on expectations” to any potential buyers.

Lester says they're not disclosing with the public what those expectations may be.

“Parties that are interested, they can can contact me, I can provide them with an NDA, I can talk with them about what the market metrics are and generally what these trade at in terms of comparable metrics,” Lester said.

Colliers says Selkirk has reinvested $3.5 million into the business over the last nine seasons, purchasing three PistenBully 400 cats, eight new snowmobiles, four new company trucks and a “complete overhaul of the lodge and valley farmhouse.”

“It's a pretty amazing place,” Lester says. “It's a turnkey operation, it's profitable year-over-year, it's got really high return rate from customers.”

The 12,500 square foot main lodge as 19 guest rooms, a dining room and bar, along with staff accommodation and a newly renovated private owners suite.

The business has a more than 90% guest rebook rate and its been fully booked every season since 2015/16. Selkirk also employs 40 staff members.

After effectively inventing cat skiing in 1975 with Selkirk Wilderness Skiing, Allan Drury passed away in 2008, leaving the operation to his daughter. Lester says she sold the business to the current owners about 10 years ago, who are now looking to sell to someone new.

More information about the sale, including contact information for selling agents, can be found here.