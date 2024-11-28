Winter Stars social at Nelson Library offered to connect on dark December nights

Photo: Contributed

The holiday season is a time for connecting, though sometimes it can be hard to find a way to connect on these dark December nights.

To that end, teens and adults are invited to a Winter Stars Social at the Nelson Library on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 7-8:30 p.m. The event is free and open to all: pairs; singles; or groups.

Along with tea, cookies and socializing, local artist Rayya Liebich will demonstrate how to make folded paper stars and trees that one can use as tree ornaments, present toppers or room decorations. The decorations will be made from discarded book paper.

Liebich started making art from old books a few years ago and hasn’t yet found an end to the possibilities. Nelson Library adult services coordinator, Melodie Rae, is excited about the event as it promotes the library value of sustainability.

“Crafting using damaged books is a great opportunity to remind us that what we once considered waste, could be repurposed into something different," she said.