Playwriting workshop taught by Lucas Myers offered at the library

For anyone that lives long enough in Nelson, chances are they will eventually see one of Lucas Myers’ one-man shows at the Capitol Theatre.

Funny, but with a conscience, Myers’ plays are a community favourite. Ever curious about his process of creation?

Myers will be hosting a workshop at the Nelson Library entitled, "How to Write a Play" in which he will spill all his secrets.

In the free workshop happening on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m., Myers will explain his process of creating a one-person show.

For those who have an idea for a story or are simply curious to have a glimpse behind the curtain of an artist’s process, the workshop will be a knowledge sharing space to talk about the art of playwriting.

“I’ve had such an incredible and fulfilling time creating shows here in Nelson, so it’s great to have the opportunity to share some of the process that goes into my shows and give people a chance to peak behind the curtain, as it were,” Myers explained.

Myers has been creating theatre since his graduation from the National Theatre School in 1998. Working with Theatre SKAM in Victoria, he performed and composed music for many original plays.

In 2001 his interests turned to collaborative creation and he studied with the SITI Company of New York, returning to the West Coast to apply their techniques with like-minded artists.

Having now relocated to Nelson, Myers has dedicated his energy to creating a new work that is engaging and accessible and touring it throughout B.C.