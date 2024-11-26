Second phase of recreation campus engagement process begins with survey, public meeting

Photo: Timothy Schafer Many of the 500 people who showed up earlier this month for the Nelson version of the phase one recreation meeting will likely be back for the phase two meeting Thursday night at 6 p.m. at the Prestige.

With over 500 people at the Nelson meeting three weeks ago in the first phase of the engagement survey on the community recreation campus, the second phase meeting Thursday could also be as hot of a ticket.

The Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) will be beginning phase two of the process — which began in early November — with the launch of the resident survey on Wednesday and an additional community meeting on Thursday (6-7:30 p.m., Prestige Lakeside Resort). Also included in the phase two process is a user group survey.

The resident survey is expected to gather people’s thoughts on the types of activities that should take place at the community recreation campus, while the group survey will gather feedback from organized recreation groups (minor hockey, minor soccer, gymnastics, etc.) to understand their unique needs.

“The RDCK and City of Nelson will use the information gathered from the resident and group surveys to help guide their planning efforts for the future of recreation at the community recreation campus,” read the website devoted to the process.

The public meeting is intended to provide additional information to the community and is another opportunity for residents — from Nelson, areas E and F — to ask questions.

Engagement process

The Recreation Commission No. 5 — which includes Nelson and parts of electoral areas E and F from the regional district — is seeking the public’s input on the current recreation amenities offered at the community recreation campus (the area of the Civic Centre, Civic Arena, curling rink, indoor soccer centre and the NDCC) are still in alignment with community needs.

“The purpose of the process is to educate the public on the current state of all facilities and amenities at the community recreation campus and develop a long-term vision for future recreation at the campus,” read the website on the process.

The consultation process will take a three-phased approach (that started on Nov. 5) and will end in February 2025.

Where it goes from here

The engagement process is the project for the campus, to not only develop a vision for the area, but to identify the facilities and amenities that should make up the campus, as well as the recreation activities that should be accommodated, therein.

The process will ultimately lead into a report that will guide the Rec. 5 commission in its decision on how and what to deliver for recreation, and where to dole out the dollars.

The recreation campus concerns begin with a non-operational curling rink; now heading into its second season, the facility is in “dire need of upgrades.” As well, the Civic Arena has not been open since the start of the current fall season, and the Civic Theatre has not been open since spring.

There are 12 facilities (and land) included in the recreation campus, including the Civic Arena, the indoor soccer facility (leased to the Nelson Soccer Association), the Civic Theatre, the gymnasium (leased to Glacier Gymnastics), the dance studio (leased to Dance Umbrella), the senior’s coordinating office, the Nelson Curling Rink and lounge (leased to the Nelson Curling Club) and the “empty lot” on the corner at 824 Front St.

In addition, at the NDCC (owned by the RDCK) there are the aquatic centre, the arena, the fitness facility and multi-purpose rooms.