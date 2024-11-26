Police watchdog called in after fatal crash near Nakusp

Photo: IIO BC

B.C.'s police watchdog has been called in to investigate a fatal crash on Highway 6 near Nakusp on Monday.

The Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia says they have been told by the RCMP that shortly after 3 p.m. officers located a green 2003 Ford F350 pickup truck that had been reported stolen,

The vehicle was travelling south on the highway approximately one kilometre south of Nakusp.

A short time later RCMP police reported trying to make a traffic stop, but the vehicle reportedly accelerated before driving off the road and crashing into a ditch.

The driver of the truck was killed in the crash while a female passenger was arrested before being taken to the hospital and later released.

The IIO was notified of the incident shortly after it occurred by BC RCMP and commenced an investigation.

"Initial steps will confirm the details of the incident and what role, if any, police actions or inaction played in the fatal collision," the media release on IIO BC website said

The IIO is asking that any witnesses that have not already provided a statement, or who have other video footage of the incident, to please contact the IIO at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.

The IIO investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.