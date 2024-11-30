New Board eager to build on the momentum of this year's Pride festivities

Photo: Contributed Nelson Pride Board of Directors include, back row, L-R, terra tauri (correct spelling), (Nelson Pride volunteer Ryan Boozer), Michael Wicks, and (Nelson Pride volunteer Miche St Denis). Front, Stephanie Myers, Bobbi Vecchio, Justin Brogan.

As the Nelson Pride Society board of directors prepares for its first annual general meeting, it is

looking forward to what the future holds for the organization.

This has been the board's first full year of incorporation and it feels energized by the feedback it has received from the community. The aim looks to build off of the year's events, said board member Terra Tauri.

"We are looking for new members who want to build a queer-inclusive community in the Kootenays in accordance with our statement of values and inclusion," said Tauri. "In the current political climate, it is more important than ever to take action for queer liberation; Nelson Pride is excited to move forward and build resilience in the Kootenay through connection and shared joy.”

The 2024 Pride season was a success with a diversity of events and programming to include the entire community, Tauri added.

"The Nelson Pride working committees were thrilled with the turnout and engagement from folks at the majority of the events," Tauri said. "They are especially thrilled with the community engagement around the Queer Archives, which is guided by Michael, and housed at the Nelson Museum and Archives."

The AGM is on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 6 p.m. in the boardroom of the Nelson Museum, Archives and Gallery.

Nelson Pride Society members will vote on motions to advance the organization inclusively and equitably. This will be a hybrid meeting with the Zoom link sent out to members before the meeting and for those members that wish to attend in person.

To become a member of the Nelson Pride Society head to https://nelsonpride.ca/.

In order to be eligible to vote at the AGM a membership must be activated before Tuesday, Dec. 3.