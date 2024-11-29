Slumbering at gas pumps in Warfield hands Fruitvale man a wake-up call of tickets over $1,000

A 34-year-old Fruitvale driver that fell asleep in an idling vehicle at the gas pumps at a Warfield gas station woke up to several charges and over $1,000 worth of tickets.
Trail RCMP officers responded on Sunday around 7 a.m. to a report of two people who appeared unconscious inside a vehicle at a business in the 800 block of Schofield Highway.
After officers located a 34-year-old Fruitvale man and his passenger asleep inside the idling vehicle parked near a gas pump, police had difficulty awakening the male occupants.
One attending officer made observations that led him to believe the man’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was allegedly impaired by a drug.
As a result, upon waking the sleepyheads and getting them to exit the vehicle, a demand was read to the man who passed a standard field sobriety test. The officers proceeded to search the vehicle and seized opened liquor, stolen licence plates, unstamped cigarettes and drug paraphernalia.
Tickets issued included:
- A $598 fine for no insurance contrary to the BC Motor Vehicle Act;
- A $109 fine for no number plate;
- A $81 fine for a windshield that impairs driver vision;
- A $230 fine for possession of opened liquor inside a motor vehicle contrary to the BC Liquor Control and Licencing Act.
"Officers thought maybe they saw the high gas prices and fainted," said RCMP Sgt. Mike Wicentowich.