Nelson  

Slumbering at gas pumps in Warfield hands Fruitvale man a wake-up call of tickets over $1,000

A 34-year-old Fruitvale driver that fell asleep in an idling vehicle at the gas pumps at a Warfield gas station woke up to several charges and over $1,000 worth of tickets.

Trail RCMP officers responded on Sunday around 7 a.m. to a report of two people who appeared unconscious inside a vehicle at a business in the 800 block of Schofield Highway.

After officers located a 34-year-old Fruitvale man and his passenger asleep inside the idling vehicle parked near a gas pump, police had difficulty awakening the male occupants.

One attending officer made observations that led him to believe the man’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was allegedly impaired by a drug.

As a result, upon waking the sleepyheads and getting them to exit the vehicle, a demand was read to the man who passed a standard field sobriety test. The officers proceeded to search the vehicle and seized opened liquor, stolen licence plates, unstamped cigarettes and drug paraphernalia.

Tickets issued included:

  • A $598 fine for no insurance contrary to the BC Motor Vehicle Act;
  • A $109 fine for no number plate;
  • A $81 fine for a windshield that impairs driver vision;
  • A $230 fine for possession of opened liquor inside a motor vehicle contrary to the BC Liquor Control and Licencing Act.

"Officers thought maybe they saw the high gas prices and fainted," said RCMP Sgt. Mike Wicentowich.

