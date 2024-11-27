Police handle high-risk Warfield incident, armed resident eventually surrenders peacefully

Photo: Contributed

An armed man surrendered peacefully to police after a standoff occurred on Sunday afternoon in Warfield.

The potentially dangerous incident was diffused by Trail RCMP officers after a call came in mid afternoon Sunday that a 47-year-old Warfield man — believed to be armed with a firearm and potentially harmful to people nearby — was inside his residence.

Officers attended the residence, said Trail RCMP Sgt. Mike Wicentowich, and set up a perimeter while conducting surveillance on the residence.

One officer contacted the man by phone and convinced him to surrender himself peacefully.

"I commend the officers on their quick and professional response, and for bringing a peaceful resolution to this situation," said Sgt. Wicentowich.

RCMP said officers located and seized firearms, a crossbow and ammunition from the residence.