Senior swindled out of $6,000 in online computer scam: Trail RCMP

Photo: Contributed

A computer scam that defrauded a Trail woman out of $6,000 is making the rounds in the Silver City region.

On Friday, Nov. 22, a Trail RCMP officer attended to a call from a 71-year-old Trail resident who claimed she was defrauded of $6,000 through an online computer scam.

RCMP said the woman noticed a message had popped up on her computer that claimed to be from a legitimate computer company and instructed her to call a 1-800 number.

The woman spoke to a person who identified themselves as a technician and informed her that her computer had been used to commit online computer crimes, convincing her to allow remote access to her computer so he could fix it.

After gaining access, the scammer convinced the woman to provide banking information and helped transfer $6,000 electronically into a crypto-currency digital wallet.

RCMP said that once the money was transferred, the woman realized she has been defrauded and contacted her bank to informed them about the incident — installing anti-virus software on her computer to protect against future incidents.

RCMP said that, unfortunately, the money is not recoverable.

"This is a current scam that is tricking a lot of people these days," said Trail RCMP Sgt. Mike Wicentowich.

"Never allow anyone remote access to your computer or download anything that they send to you. You will benefit from a good antivirus program on your computer as it will help you detect malicious software downloads and suspicious computer pop ups.

"If you own a computer, phone, or tablet, it is worth the investment."

For more information on recent scams, and how to protect yourself from online fraud, please visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre website.