Taghum Hall hosts family-friendly event in Merry Little Christmas

Taghum Hall's Merry Little Christmas takes place Friday, Dec. 20 from 6:30 - 8 p.m.

This twinkly, family-friendly event is free (with donations gratefully accepted) and aimed at bringing folks together to sparkle up the longest night of the year.

Carol-singing and other music, stage presentations by talented community children, a KidsCAN Bake table, and a craft-making table are all part of the fun.

Open throughout the event is Taghum Hall’s annual Kids-Only Market, where kids can buy gifts for their families and friends at extremely affordable prices.

The Jolly Old Elf himself will make an appearance for full seasonal twinkliness.

For information about Taghum Hall events go to www.taghumhall.ca.