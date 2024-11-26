Above average snow accumulation in November boosts Kootenay Lake levels

Photo: IKLBC photo The developing snowpack in an image taken Nov. 12 at Redfish Creek.

Low lake levels in the early stages of fall have given way to steady depths of Kootenay Lake as snow accumulation is now slightly above average, according to the International Kootenay Lake Board of Control.

Maximum Kootenay Lake levels are now in effect, the IKLBC noted in its latest lake level report.

This fall, Kootenay Lake levels have been in compliance with the International Joint Commission (IJC) Order of Approval, which sets the maximum allowed water level.

During the late summer, the IJC maximum water level was 1,743.32 feet (531.36 metres) at Nelson to “allow farmers in the Kootenai Flats region to work their fields without an elevated water table,” read a press release from the IKLBC.

On Sept. 1, the Kootenay Lake maximum water level switched from the Nelson gauge to the Queen’s Bay gauge for compliance measurements.

“The maximum lake level measured at the Queen’s Bay gauge is 1,745.32 ft. (531.97 m.) and will remain constant until Jan. 7, 2025,” the release revealed. “Starting Jan. 8, the maximum allowed water level will be slowly decreased to 1,739.32 ft (530.14 m.) on April 1 to prepare for the spring snowmelt.

Observed Kootenay Lake levels

Kootenay Lake levels remained low throughout the start of fall (September and October) but have been increasing since the start of November.

Kootenay Lake water level at Queen’s Bay is at the 23rd percentile and is trending up due to increased releases from Libby Dam upstream but remains below the historical mean for the period of record since the construction of Libby Dam in 1976.

Snowpack and winter forecasts

Since Oct. 1, snow accumulation is slightly above average.

As of Nov. 19, Redfish Creek has 334 millimetres snow-water equivalent (SWE), which is above the 75th percentile for the period of record (2001-2023).

“Long-term forecasts and indicators offer insight into potential winter weather,” the release read. “Forecasts show weak La Niña conditions, which are typically associated with cooler and wetter weather in the region.”

According to the IKLBC, predicted temperatures from December to February for the West Kootenay are unclear. On the Canadian side of the border long-term weather forecasts point toward average temperatures, while U.S. prognosticators predict below-average temperatures, while consensus is a wetter-than-normal precipitation.

Photo: Contributed

On the rise

In August Kootenay Lake was at a very low level, recording the second lowest for August since 1976.

Although inflows to Kootenay Lake peaked on May 17, the lake reached its 2024 peak elevation of 1,745.67 feet (532.08 metres) on June 4 at Queens Bay.

The level peak was close to the 1976-2023 average; however, it occurred about a week earlier than usual.

Despite the earlier peak, IKLBC Kootenay Lake operations complied with the International Joint Commission’s (IJC) 1938 Order of Approval throughout the spring and into summer. The lake level peak occurred in early June and then decreased to current levels.

Based on the 1938 Order of Approval Kootenay Lake levels were kept below 1,743.32 feet until Aug. 31. On Sept. 1 the upper limit for the Kootenay Lake level increased to 1,745.32 ft.

The commencement of the spring rise on Kootenay Lake (April 16) was the earliest it has occurred in seven years, and two weeks earlier than 2023. The early entry was attributed to sustained higher temperatures at higher elevations.

Kootenay Lake at Queen’s Bay reached its minimum daily average elevation of 1,739.22 feet (530.11 meters) for the year on April 13-14, 2024.