Faire winds blow into Waldorf as campus transforms into a winter village for the annual Winter Faire

Photo: Contributed The entrance into the magical cedar dome of the cookie kingdom is part of the Waldorf School Winter Faire

The spirit of the season is gripping the Nelson Waldorf School as the school prepares to stage their annual Winter Faire at the Silver King facility.

The event, scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 7, will transform the Waldorf campus into a winter village, offering a variety of activities.

“It doesn’t feel like the holidays until I have been to the Winter Faire ... it’s a cozy, heart-warming event,” said Waldorf parent, Kiomi Tucker.

The Winter Faire will have activities for all ages, which are meant to evoke the beauty and wonder of light, nature and community during the winter season.

In the twinkling cedar dome of the Cookie Kingdom, kings and queens share stories and offer children a delicious cookie while candle dipping offers a silent, meditative experience which captures the peace and beauty of the festivals of light.

The winter crafts give the opportunity to relax and engage in natural craft making, while the Snowflake Theatre will present puppet shows with Maria Seeger.

Organizers said any hungry folks can grab a bite to eat at the Fireside Café or the Rudolf Café, as well as a few options for holiday shopping as well.

For the first time since the pandemic, the school is hosting the Silver King Artisan Market in the gym where people can peruse for natural crafts and homemade wares made by local artisans.

In the Children Only Store, little ones can shop for small, homemade treasures for friends and family. And for those wishing to be gentle on the planet and buy reused items, the Enchanted Shelf offers a selection of used books, games and puzzles.

In addition to experiencing the magic of the Winter Faire, there is also the opportunity to view student work and ask questions at the Waldorf education information area.

Until Dec. 15, the Nelson Waldorf School is offering an exceptional opportunity for new and returning families: free tuition for the remainder of the year. The Winter Faire is the perfect occasion to catch a glimpse of the school or call NWS at (250) 352-6919 for more information.

All children's activities are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the artisan market is open until 4 p.m. Admission is free; tickets for activities are purchased at the event (cash only).

Getting there

Find the Nelson Waldorf School five minutes south of Nelson on Highway 6, heading toward Ymir.