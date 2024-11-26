Rash of drunk drivers uncovered in random spot checks on weekend

Photo: Contributed

Numerous impaired drivers were removed from the road on the weekend in Grand Forks in what police call an 'astounding' number of impaired drivers.

Grand Forks RCMP detachment commander Sgt. Darryl Peppler said that a total of five impaired drivers were taken off the road between Friday, Nov. 22 at 10:45 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 24 at 2:40 a.m.

"This is the time of year that police are known to ramp up their vehicle stops looking for impaired drivers," Sergeant Peppler explained. "It astounds me that so many people are still making these bad and potentially dangerous decisions to drive while impaired."

Bad decision number one

Peppler said the first impaired on Friday started with a traffic stop at 66 Ave and 14th St in Grand Forks.

The driver, a 29-year-old man from Grand Forks, advised that he had not been drinking and was coming from work.

"Officers gave him a roadside breath test which resulted in a 'fail' reading, then a 'warn' on the second test," Peppler said. "A fail means that you have a blood alcohol level of at least 100 mg per cent, and a warn means you are between 60 mg per cent and 99 mg per cent."

Peppler said officers proceeded on the lowest reading and issued the driver a three-day driving prohibition and had the vehicle impounded.

Bad decision number two

Impaired number two occurred on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 9:05 p.m. when officers stopped a vehicle on Central Ave and 19th St. as they noted that it was driving with its taillights off.

The driver, a 29-year-old man from Grand Forks, advised police that he had had nothing to drink. However, a roadside breath test quickly proved that wrong when he provided two fail samples.

Peppler said the driver was issued a 90-day driving prohibition and had his vehicle impounded for 30 days.

Bad decision number three

Later Saturday, at 11:15 p.m., police stopped a vehicle on 68th Ave and 19th St.

Peppler said the driver, a 25-year-old woman from Grand Forks stated she had one glass of wine an hour prior. The woman was given a roadside test which resulted in two fail readings and was then issued a 90-day driving prohibition and a 30-day vehicle impound.

Bad decision number four

On Sunday at 1:10 a.m. a vehicle was stopped on 72nd Ave and 19th Street, with a 30-year-old man from Grand Forks inside advising that he had not had anything to drink.

Peppler said the man was given a breath test and failed both before being handed a 90-day driving prohibition and 30-day vehicle impound.

Bas decision number five

Impaired number five occurred at 2:40 a.m. on Sunday when officers stopped their fifth vehicle on 68th Ave and 25th St.

The driver, a 24-year-old man from Grand Forks, was given a roadside test which resulted in a fail reading.

As this driver had a previous impaired driving conviction within the last five years — officers elected to proceed with a criminal investigation where he was brought back to the detachment and provided samples of breath.

Peppler said the results were once again over the legal limit and police will be recommending criminal charges of driving while impaired and driving over 80 mg per cent.

For those about to drink

During the month of December, Grand Forks RCMP will be having dedicated shifts for officers focusing on preventing, and if necessary, removing impaired drivers from the road. Grand Forks detachment will also be bringing in additional resources from other communities to assist local police.