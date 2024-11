Photo: DriveBC Kootenay Pass Highway 3 at Salmo Creston Highway Summit, looking east. (elevation: 1781 metres)

Kootenay Pass will be closed for two hours this afternoon for avalanche control work.

DriveBC reports Highway 3 will be closed from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday between the east and west avalanche gates situated between Salmo and Creston.