New report puts Whitewater on top 20 list of nation’s top secret resorts

Photo: Contributed

A local ski hill has made the top 20 of the nation’s top secret resorts list where locals and tourists can hit the slopes without the crowds.

According to a hidden gems resorts report, Whitewater Ski Resort ranked number 13 in Canada — with a Google review of 4.8 stars out of five — and had the highest number of reviews (549), almost twice the number of the nearest competitor.

Conducted by Jackpot City, analyzed data from Google was used to find the number of reviews and ratings for 173 ski resorts in Canada in an attempt to find which resort had the highest rating and lowest number of reviews.

“The resort with the highest Google rating and lowest number of reviews was revealed as Canada’s hidden gem ski resort, where visitors have the highest chance of finding slopes that aren’t filled with crowds of people and are still relatively undiscovered,” noted a press release on the report.

Also making the list from the region includes Greenwood/Phoenix’s Phoenix Mountain Ski Resort, Hart Highlands Ski Hill, Shames Mountain near Terrace and Troll Ski Resort near Quesnel/Wells. At the top of the list includes Mount Maichen in Watson Lake.