Prime fall fishing is upon Kootenay Lake as trout are targeted

Photo: Submitted Hayden Reed holds up one (trout) that did not get away.

As in previous years, the first half of October seemed to be pretty nice, but now we are definitely switching into fall/winter fishing.

The water temperature of Kootenay Lake remained fairly warm during the beginning of October, but fisherfolk had some decent days early in the month and, as the water cooled, the fishing grew a bit more consistent.

The second half of October produced some decent fish, with the annual Woodbury derby giving an indication of what is to come. Although the derby hosted enough boats out there to get some decent results, the biggest rainbow trout during the derby were only in the seven-pound range.

“We have seen some bigger fish since then,” said Reel Adventures Kerry Reed. “The water temperature is now in the low 50’s (F), so that should produce some more consistent fishing, as well as some bigger fish.”

Right after the derby was when a couple of the biggest fish, so far, have been caught, he added. Rainbows up to 10 pounds have been caught in the last couple weeks, although the average fish have been between two to five lbs.

“We’re also catching the odd bull trout, however, their size and numbers have been drastically reduced,” Reed explained. “Bull trout between two to five pounds have been normal, with the odd one up to 10 lbs.”

November has always been the favourite month to fish in the fall, so stay tuned, Reed added.

What are they biting on?

The rainbow trout are now mainly on the surface, so fisherfolk with Reel Adventures have been trolling with the favourite Lux Flies bucktails behind the planer boards, or using the magic Gibbs crocs straight behind the boat.

“Both techniques work best between 200 to 300 feet back, although we sometimes will run a spoon a little closer to the boat,” said Reed.

Lux flies number 215, 221, 226, or 321 and 326 have been the most productive, as have the usual Gibbs brass/fire stripe, or hammered brass/fire stripe crocs been just as productive.

“The funny thing is, one day they are chomping on the flies only, and the next day they will only take a spoon,” said Reed. “So, we make sure to run both to start our day, and then switch to what has been most productive.”

The bull trout have been coming in on the normal set-up on a downrigger, with a Gibbs STS flasher, followed by the green pistachio or green oil slick hoochie the most productive.

Depths between 90 feet to 180 feet have caught fish.

“You just need to keep moving things around,” said Reed. “This should be our prime fall fishing, so we hope this helps with your next adventure.”

Tight lines …

Captain Kerry Reed is the owner/operator of Reel Adventures Fishing Charters, which is based in Nelson and operates on Kootenay Lake.