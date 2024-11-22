Information seeking highlights the second phase of the recreation campus engagement process

Photo: Contributed

Two surveys are set to highlight the centre of phase two of the community recreation campus engagement process beginning next week.

A resident’s survey and a user group survey will begin on Nov. 27 to launch the beginning of phase two of the engagement process.

The resident survey is intended to gather people’s thoughts on the types of activities that should take place at the community recreation campus, while the group survey will gather feedback from organized recreation groups to understand their unique needs.

As a result of that process, the Regional District of Central Kootenay and the City of Nelson will use the information gathered from the two surveys to help guide its planning efforts for the future of recreation at the Community recreation Campus.

To help move the second phase along, the RDCK and the city will be hosting an additional community meeting on Nov. 28 from 6-7:30 p.m. to provide additional information to the community and another opportunity for residents to ask questions.

The engagement process is the project for the campus, to not only develop a vision for the area, but to identify the facilities and amenities that should make up the campus, as well as the recreation activities that should be accommodated, therein.

The process will ultimately lead into a report that will guide the Rec. 5 commission in its decision on how and what to deliver for recreation, and where to dole out the dollars.

The recreation campus concerns begin with a non-operational curling rink; now heading into its second season, the facility is in “dire need of upgrades.” As well, the Civic Arena has not been open since the start of the current fall season, and the Civic Theatre has not been open since spring.

There are 12 facilities (and land) included in the recreation campus, including the Civic Arena, the indoor soccer facility (leased to the Nelson Soccer Association), the Civic Theatre, the gymnasium (leased to Glacier Gymnastics), the dance studio (leased to Dance Umbrella), the senior’s coordinating office, the Nelson Curling Rink and lounge (leased to the Nelson Curling Club) and the “empty lot” on the corner at 824 Front St.

In addition, at the Nelson and District Community Complex (owned by the RDCK) there are the aquatic centre, the arena, the fitness facility and multi-purpose rooms.

About the engagement process

The Recreation Commission No. 5 is seeking the public’s input about if the current recreation amenities offered at the community recreation campus are still in alignment with community needs.

“The purpose of the process is to educate the public on the current state of all facilities and amenities at the community recreation campus and develop a long-term vision for future recreation at the campus,” read the city’s website page on the process.

The consultation process will take a three-phased approach that ends in February 2025.

Photo: Contributed

Survey closing soon

The first leg of the recreation engagement process ends today, but there is still time to give feedback on the direction for recreation in the city.

People can submit a two-minute opinion on what the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) and the City of Nelson should do about the community recreation campus.