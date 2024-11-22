Nelson’s living wage up three per cent as cost of living continues to rise: report

Photo: Living Wage B.C. graphic A cross-section of what the living wage is across some of the province.

The living wage for Nelson families has risen by three per cent over the last year, but remains one of the lowest in the region, according to Living Wage B.C.

Sitting at $21.82, the Heritage city’s living wage — the hourly rate that each of two parents working full-time must earn to support a family of four based on the actual costs of living in a particular community — is less than the Kootenay-Boundary communities of Trail ($22.85), Golden ($26.96) and Revelstoke ($25.50), but more than Grand Forks ($20.81), the Living Wage B.C. report released earlier this week stated.

Although inflation has decreased from historic highs, cost increases for essentials continue to push up the living wage, said Heather Glenn-Dergousoff, a project specialist-poverty reduction at the Trail Skills Centre.

“The living wage affords a decent, but modest, standard of living without the extras many of us take for granted. It does not cover credit card, loan or other debt payments, savings for retirement or for children’s future education or the costs of caring for a disabled, seriously ill or elderly family member,” she said.

As housing and food costs continue to rise, the financial relief provided by government measures — affordable childcare programs and increases in benefits connected to income — intended to help offset rising costs is being outpaced by the rising cost of rent.

“Rent has been the most expensive item in the living wage family budget since the calculation was first produced, and this year is no exception,” said Iglika Ivanova, Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, B.C. office senior economist and the report's lead author.

“Hundreds of thousands of B.C. workers earn less than the living wage and face impossible choices like buying groceries or heating the house, keeping up with bills or paying the rent on time,” said Anastasia French, provincial manager of Living Wage B.C. “Racialized workers and women are disproportionately affected by low wages in a region where the cost of living keeps climbing.”