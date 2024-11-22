Thousands in fines assessed to live music organizers by regional district

Photo: Creative Commons Organizers of two outdoor live music events are being fined by the regional district.

Fines of $6,000 and a ban on hosting music events has been slapped on organizers of two live music events from the summer of 2023 by the long arm of regional district bylaw enforcement.

All parties cited in the injunctions — levied in RDCK’s Area H near the community of Vallican — signed a consent order filed in the Supreme Court of British Columbia acknowledging the infractions.

“The RDCK attempted to work with the organizers of both events during and prior to 2023, but felt it necessary to escalate enforcement due to an unwillingness to adhere to the bylaws and out of respect for all affected citizens,” said Jordan Dupuis, RDCK bylaw enforcement supervisor, in a press release.

The events — The Labour of Love and High Frequency — took place during the summer of 2023, but began in the summer of 2021. During that summer RDCK bylaw enforcement began receiving multiple complaints for disturbances caused by the organized live music events, held on long weekends throughout the summer, that grew substantially in size every year.

The level, duration, vibration and frequency of the events were described by the surrounding community as “unbearable to residents” who were made to endure high base electronic dance music or trance style music from Friday until Sunday, nonstop, day and night.

“The music was disruptive to the surrounding community, preventing people from sleeping at night, working from home, enjoying the outdoors peacefully, or even the ability to spend time with friends and family on their own property,” said Dupuis.

The RDCK also received many reports of stress caused to animals, he added, as well as pollution in the Slocan River — a source of drinking water for many in the area.

There were also significant safety concerns due to the number of vehicles blocking access for emergency vehicles to the road.

“There was a real possibility that a fire could occur during the hot and dry summer, thus putting everyone in danger,” said Dupuis.

RDCK bylaw made many attempts to work with the event organizers who received fines the previous year, he explained, but still decided to continue with the events.

