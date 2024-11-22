Nelson’s Gray to explore the dark in new album set to release at The Royal

Photo: Submitted photo Lila Gray will play The Royal this Saturday night in support of the release of her new album, Scared of the dark.

Nelson-raised, Vancouver-based musician Lila Gray is set to release a new album this month, Scared of the Dark, with a special live performance at The Royal on Nov. 23.

Designed with a fall-winter vibe, Gray crafted the album to complement the darker, more introspective atmosphere of the season.

“It’s the piece of work that I would say I'm most proud of out of my albums, which I think is how it should go as an artist,” she says. “You should continue to be pumped about your work. But it's the first album that I fully produced, engineered, and mixed myself, so that was like a big turning point.”

While Gray has contributed to the production of past records, this album marks her first time handling the entire process from start to finish — a challenge she describes as a significant learning curve.

The alternative pop album, which blends synthesizers and live drums, showcases a sound Gray feels is uniquely her own.

“I found the kind of sonic landscape that I want to exist in, at least for right now,” she explains.

A special addition to the album is a French-language song, marking another first for Gray. The track, a collaboration with New York-based artist Michael Isaakk, holds personal significance as Gray hopes her Francophone family, especially her grandmother, will appreciate her singing in her second language.

“I’m happy with (the album). It was a steep learning curve to learn how to be satisfied with a product that I made basically by myself,” she says.

Gray is kicking off a small tour to promote the new album, with a Vancouver show on Nov. 21, followed by a performance in Nelson, and wrapping up in Montreal on Nov. 29 — her birthday. Montreal holds a special place in her heart, as she lived there for several years, and the show will be a reunion with friends from her music production school.

“It’s nice to have a small tour so each show will really stand out. They're all emotionally significant places for me, so that'll be fun,” Gray says.

Fans attending the Nelson show can expect an energetic performance, with Gray joined by a drummer and guitarist. There will be dancing, stylish outfits and an overall high-energy atmosphere.

In addition to the tour, Gray has been working on a music video for one of her singles “Something I Knew Was Missing,” set to drop on Nov. 29.

She is also putting together a deluxe edition of the album, featuring remixes and bonus tracks, which she anticipates will be released in the new year. This may lead to a larger cross-Canada tour.