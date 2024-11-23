Shootout win powers Grizzlies through high school soccer championships

Photo: Contributed The L.V. Rogers Grizzlies soccer team include, back row, L-R, coach Andre Perez, school sponsor Renee Kelly, Eli Knapp, Kai Pelant, Gael Arteaga Radonich, Cristobal Jacob, Emil Skrabs, Jasper Marshall, Marshall Scanlon, William Adams, coach Dylan Bennet and coach Mitch Popadynetz. Front, Noah Jury, Djavan Mayer, Lazlo Lorenzo, Soloman Stewart, Marc Planas, Soonho Gardave and Clark Sully.

The L.V. Rogers Grizzlies scored a 5-4 shootout victory over Kalamalka of Vernon to finish seventh overall at the BC High School Boys AA soccer championships Wednesday in Burnaby.

Keeper Jasper Marshall sparked the Grizzlies win in the shootout after the two teams finished the game tied at one.

LVR placed second in pool play with a two win, one loss record. The lone blemish came in the opening game as Langley Christian rocked LVR 5-0.

The Grizzlies bounced back to conclude the round robin with wins over Victoria's St. Michael's University (1-0) and Pacific Academy of Surrey (1-0).

In championship round action LVR lost 4-1 to St. Thomas Aquinas of North Vancouver. LVR was paced by goals from Djvan Mayer and Clark Sully and backed by the clutch goalkeeping of Marshall.

Graduating senior Lazlo Lorenzo was selected to the super 16 team for LVR.

LVR advanced to the provincial tournament by capturing the Kootenay zone title earlier this month.