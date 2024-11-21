Pallet fire damages building downtown Nelson

Photo: Contributed

A downtown Nelson, B.C. building at 461 Josephine Street was damaged as a result of a pallet fire early Thursday morning.

Nelson Fire and Rescue Services said that crews responded to the 9-1-1 call at 12:18 a.m., Thursday, with the first members responding finding the fire burning on the exterior of the two-story brick building. The combustible walls and roof of the building covering the rear basement were completely engulfed in flame.

"The first arriving crew quickly knocked down the open flame at the rear of the building and proceeded to organize an interior attack as seven additional off-duty firefighters responded," Nelson Fire and Rescue Services assistant fire chief, Rick Maida, said in a media release.

Damage was limited to the rear exterior stairs and the three basement rooms.

Nelson Fire and Rescue Services said nine members responded to the fire along with Nelson Police Department officers and BC EHS.