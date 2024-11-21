Grizzlies advance to provincials, Wildcats drop heartbreaker

Photo: Contributed The Mount Sentinel Wildcats lost a heartbreaker to Sparwood in the Kootenay High School A Girls Volleyball Zone Final. The team includes, back row, L-R, Katelyn Hadikin, Mischa Gretchen, Lilli Perriere, Myah Killeen, Maddy Hardy and Paige St thomas. Front, manager Shellie Maloff, Flora Jewell, Ayla Solomon, Cheyanne Stooshnoff, Lexi Healey, Makala Burjaw and coach Joe Moreira.

The volleyball season is winding down in the Kootenay region with zone champions crowned in the three tiers: single A, double A and triple A.

L.V. Rogers in Nelson is sending two teams to the BC High School Sports tournaments later this month as both senior Grizzlies squads advanced.

The Grizzlies senior girls advanced to the BC High School AAA girls tournament Nov. 28-30 in West Vancouver while the LVR boys qualified to represent the Kootenay Zone at the AA Provincials Nov. 27-30 in Vernon.

As for the Mount Sentinel Wildcats, their season recently concluded as Sparwood edged the South Slocan squad 3-1 in the final of the Kootenay Zone A girls volleyball championship.

Other teams from the Kootenays advancing include Fernie Falcons in the AA girls tier, and Elkford and Mount Baker of Cranbrook in the boys single A and triple A tiers, respectively.