Nelson community rallies for festive giving

Photo: Contributed Santa is expected to make a special appearance at Sunday's Toy drive and community breakfast at the Adventure Hotel.

Nelson is getting a head start on the festive season with the eighth annual Community Breakfast and Toy Drive.

Set for Sunday, Nov. 24 at the Adventure Hotel, the toy drive fundraiser (8 a.m. to noon) is a way to ensure that every child in the community experiences the magic of Christmas.

The public is urged to attend with an unwrapped toy, a children's book or donation, and enjoy a complimentary breakfast buffet.

In 2023, more than 600 people attended the Community Breakfast joined by Nelson Police Department and other local helpers in the Adventure Hotel's banquet room. Santa made an appearance to assist with the collecting of more than 1,000 toys.

Organizers said that toys will be distributed in collaboration with first responders, who work with local school principals to identify families in need, with additional toys supplied to the Salvation Army for local distribution.

The books will be donated to the Columbia Basin Alliance for Literacy for their One Book Under Every Tree campaign, and all cash donations will go to the Nelson Community Food Centre, helping to ensure that local children have access to nutritious meals.