West Kootenay, passes under snowfall warning until Thursday morning: Environment Canada

Photo: Timothy Schafer Another snowfall warning is in effect for the West Kootenay region, as well as Kootenay and Paulson passes.

A mixed bag of weather is tossing down up to 20 centimetres of snow and rain across the region, with a snowfall warning from Environment Canada thrown into the sauce.

The national weather service is warning that snowfall amounts of 10 to 20 centimetres is expected across the West Kootenay — including Kootenay Lake and Nelson — along with Rossland, Trail, Creston and higher elevations, as well as sections of the Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass.

The snow should last through the day and into tonight, with it expected to abate Thursday morning.

It’s the classic case of southern moisture meeting northern cold air, the encounter spilling all over the West Kootenay.

“Moisture is being pumped up into the Kootenays from the south and is running into cold air being pushed down from the north creating periods of heavy snow over the region,” noted an Environment Canada press release.

“Some sections today will see the snow transition to rain as the freezing level rises with the flow from the south. However, especially higher elevations, will see a transition back to snow overnight tonight.”

Total snowfall amounts will vary significantly with elevation and location but total amounts between 10 to 20 centimetres can be expected by Thursday morning. The rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations, since weather in the mountains can change suddenly, resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop,” the warning for the regional passes stated.