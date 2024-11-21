Trail, B.C. man charged after allegedly swinging at Mountie

Photo: Contributed

A Trail, B.C. man is facing new charges, including assault of a police officer, after a chase Saturday.

Trail and Greater District RCMP officers were called at 10:15 a.m. for a man causing a disturbance at a residence in the 1900 block of Seventh Avenue.

Officers arrived to find a man who had outstanding unendorsed warrants for his arrest.

"When an officer attempted to arrest the man, he allegedly swung his fist at the officer," police noted in a media release. "The officer managed to dodge the punch and deploy a conduct energy weapon. The officer’s deployment was unsuccessful and the man fled the scene."

RCMP said officers, assisted by a canine unit, searched for the man. He was later found in the 1000 block of Victoria Street and he was arrested without further incident.

The suspect was then lodged in the cellblock at the Trail Detachment and will remain in custody after appearing before a judge in a bail hearing.

Matthew Leavitt, 28, has been charged with assault of a police officer, resisting a police officer and uttering threats.

"We appreciate the support of our new police dog service handler, and look forward to continue to keep our communities safe with his assistance," said Sgt. Mike Wicentowich.