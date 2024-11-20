Man attempts to 'commandeer' forklift at Red Mountain Ski Resort

Photo: Colin Dacre

A Rossland man was issued a 90-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition after trying to "commandeer" a forklift from a location at Red Mountain Ski Hill on Saturday.

Trail and Greater District RCMP said officers were called to report on Red Mountain Road for a suspect attempting to drive off with a forklift Saturday at 8:47 p.m.

RCMP said the officers attended and found the fork lift abandoned on the road.

Police said the first officer secured the forklift before arranging for it to be returned to its original location.

Meanwhile, the second officer was conducting a patrol nearby on Telemark Road when he encountered a vehicle stuck in the snowbank.

"This officer located a 36-year-old Rossland man who was driving the vehicle prior to the crash," a police news release said.

"The man appeared to be uninjured at the time of the incident. The officer made observations that led him to believe the man’s ability to operate a motor vehicle may be impaired by alcohol. A demand was read to the man who provided a sample of breath roadside that resulted in a fail."

RCMP said the man was issued a 90-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition and his vehicle was impounded.

Investigators suspect there was a connection between the man and the forklift being moved.

"The officers recovering the forklift was an uplifting experience for them," said Sgt. Mike Wicentowich. "They definitely help raised the bar with their investigation."