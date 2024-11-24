Personal bests hit for Trafalgar, LVR swimmers at swim championships in Richmond

Photo: Contributed Pictured from left, LVR Grizzlies Kallie Badry, Sasha Eaton, Charlotte Anderson and Keira Badry. Missing, Trafalgar's Ainsley Wilkinson.

Swimmers from Trafalgar Middle School and L.V. Rogers High School competed against the best in the province at the BC High School Sports championships this past weekend in Richmond under the guidance of head coach Niallan Collier.

The team, represented by Ainsley Wilkinson from Trafalgar and Grizzlies Charlotte Anderson, Keira Badry, Sasha Eaton and Kallie Badry from LVR, gained valuable experience with all swimmers in a very fast and competitive field during the two-day event.

Thunder swimmer Wilkinson had great swims in the open division 50 metre freestyle, 100 m. freestyle, 100 m. butterfly and the 200 m. individual medley events while teammate Keira Badry garnered personal bests in both the girls' 50 m. backstroke and 200 m. individual medley events.

Anderson advanced to the finals in the 50 m. breaststroke and had a great swim in the 100 m. breaststroke as well.

Eaton registered solid swims in both the 100 m. breaststroke and 100 m. butterfly while Kallie Badry advanced to the finals in both 50 m. breaststroke and 100 m. individual medley.

In addition the LVR girls relay team advanced to the finals of the 200 m. medley relay.

During Saturday's final races, the LVR medley relay placed 13th, Anderson finished ninth in the 50 m. breaststroke while Kallie Badry placed 10th in 100 m. individual medley and 12th in 50 m. breaststroke.