Leafs gain some momentum but Nitehawks continue to roll

Photo: Creative Commons

The Kootenay International Junior Hockey League is now over one third of the way through its season and some trends and tendencies are starting to show, with several teams starting to distance themselves from the bottom dwellers in the standings.

Nelson Leafs

Goaltender Jacob Armstrong has two wins in three games since joining the Nelson Leafs and head coach-general manager Briar McNaney said he’s been playing very well.

“He’s been very impressive so far; he has a good buzz around town and the effort he puts in during practice on those details are starting to show in games,” said McNaney. “He’s a bit of a sponge which is great for our goalie coaches.”

The club sits seventh in league scoring at 4.1 goals per game — out of 21 teams — but is giving up the second most goals per game (4.6), second worst only to the Spokane Braves. The two teams meet this weekend in a home-and-home split.

In the last 10 games the Leafs have cooled after their hot start, and have posted only four wins, sitting third in the Murdoch Division with a record of 11-8. That record leaves them tied for eighth place overall with the Columbia Valley Rockies.

No Leafs have cracked the top 20 in league scoring, with team scoring leader Kane Kennedy (11 goals) sitting just outside the leaders with 20 points, and Quinn Ramsay (11 goals) close behind with 19 points. Rookie Connor Hovelkamp has chipped in 17 points, bolstered by eight goals.

Beaver Valley Nitehawks

The Beaver Valley Nitehawks’ penalty-kill is not only the second best in the league at 90 per cent, it has scored a league-best 12 short-handed goals.

Head coach-general manager Terry Jones said it’s “been a weapon for sure.

“Yeah, pretty crazy is right,” said Jones, adding he hasn’t seen something like this before. “We’re more dangerous shorthanded than we are on the power-play, to be honest. It’s been pretty unreal actually. It’s just a combination of opportunistic chances and some really good offensive plays.

“I don’t really have an answer for it, I don’t know why it’s happening,” added Jones. “It’s not something that we’ve tried to do, just something that’s honestly happened.”

Ollie Clement, who talks about their penalty-kill on this week’s Top Shelf podcast, leads the team with four short-handed goals, and is one of the six to eight players the Nitehawks lean on.

Grand Forks Border Bruins

The Grand Forks Border Bruins will have Phoenix Flett and Ryker Rougeau play for Team KIJHL.

Flett started the season in the Alberta Junior Hockey League playing for Devon Xtreme before joining the Border Bruins. He made his debut on Nov. 1, collecting an assist against Nelson. He’s averaged 9:34 of ice time a game.

Rougeau, 17, is a local who started the season in the WHL with the Tri-City Americans and played in two games. He has four points in two games with the Border Bruins, while averaging 15:05 a game.

Castlegar Rebels

Since joining the Castlegar Rebels on Nov. 1, local product Brayden Rotach has brought more offence and has four points in four games.

Rotach will represent the Rebels, along with defenceman Ben Filippone, on the KIJHL team for the BCHC Prospects Game.

“He’s a very crafty player who has a very good hockey IQ,” said head coach Nick Headrick. “He always plays with his head up, so he’s helped us offensively at 5-on-5 and on our power play. We got him on the left flank now and he plays in that position very well. He’s been a big addition to our team.”

Filippone leads the Rebels blueline with 12 points in 14 games, while playing an average of 23:21 minutes per game. Headrick said that Filippone is a big, strong, composed player when under pressure.

“He is physical in front of the net and in the corners,” he said. “He has a heavy shot from the point and is a great leader for his age both on and off the ice.”

Spokane Braves

The Spokane Braves are getting offensive production from Deegan Sellers and captain Cameron Oien.

In their past three games, each had five points. Braves assistant coach Jason Greenwell said Sellers brings a scoring presence with a lead-by-example work ethic.

“Deegan is used in a lot of different situations and has been continuing to grow his game in the KIJHL and adapt to the league. We are consistently utilizing players with different groups through situations such as power-play and 5-on-5.

“Cameron has done a fantastic job of picking up his play in the past few weeks,” Greenwell continued. “Having Owen Ames back in the lineup has helped add to that first line and taken some pressure off of Oien. Oien has the potential to be a top player in our league and it’s great seeing him start to have that confidence.”

— With files from Emanuel Sequeira