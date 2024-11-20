Postal workers strike has deeper impact in rural areas as job action heads into first full week

Photo: Creative Commons Canada Post workers have been on strike since Nov. 15.

Rural areas across the West Kootenay and the rest of Canada will suffer the most out of the current Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) strike, says the national postal service, as a strike has shut down postal operations and halted deliveries as the holiday season nears.

The Canada Post website noted that rural areas will be particularly hard hit by the strike — which began Nov. 15 — since rural communities rely entirely on the national postal service for deliveries because many other courier companies don't fully service those areas.

Even if the couriers carry the mail most of the way, it is Canada Post that finishes the delivery journey to rural areas.

Right now the outlet in Nelson is not accepting packages for processing and shipment for the duration of the strike, but it is continuing to deliver government benefit cheques — Old Age Security, the Canada Child Benefit and Canada Pension Plan — during the labour disruption.

On the small business end of the equation, it is estimated that up to 80 per cent of small businesses use Canada Post to move goods, or for invoicing and payments.

FedEx and Amazon deliveries aren’t affected by the strike, while Purolator — a subsidiary of Canada Post — might be affected, its workers’ union suggesting as an act of solidarity it won’t handle any mail originating from Canada Post.

In addition, the strike could affect one of the service’s holiday traditions: getting mail to and from Santa Claus at the North Pole.

A year in the making

The 55,000 workers represented by CUPW went on strike Nov. 15 after failing to reach a negotiated agreement with Canada Post.

“After a year of bargaining with little progress, postal workers made the difficult decision to strike,” a release from CUPW noted. “Canada Post had the opportunity to prevent this strike, but it has refused to negotiate real solutions to the issues postal workers face every day. Instead, Canada Post left us no choice when it threatened to change our working conditions and leave our members exposed to layoffs.”

As a result, mail and parcels will not be processed or delivered for the duration of the national strike — in Nelson and across Canada — and some post offices will be closed. No new items will be accepted until the national disruption is over.

“A national strike of any length will impact service well after the strike activity ends,” the union release noted. “Processing and delivery may take some time to fully return to normal.”

A full 12 months into negotiations, Canada Post’s last contract offer called for wage increases of 11.5 per cent over four years, protection of defined-benefit pensions for current employees, and improvements to job security and health coverage. That proposal has been rejected by the union.