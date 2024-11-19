Feedback sought on website redesign for B.C. Transit

Photo: Contributed

The province’s transit service — which also services West Kootenay Transit — is redesigning its website and is now seeking public feedback.

In order to make it easier for people to access public transit information for trip planning, B.C. Transit is looking to improve the service.

“This information is critical for families, travellers and British Columbians planning on using more environmentally-friendly transportation to get to school, work and community events,” a press release from the provincial transit provider stated.

The new website — BCTransit.com — is expected to be more reliable, user-friendly and accessible, allowing people to quickly find the information they need, with a focus of improving mobile users accesibility.

“B.C. Transit wants to hear from both current riders and non-riders. This is an opportunity for people to share their feedback on how they use the website, what works well and what does not and include suggestions on how to improve (the website),” the release explained.

“Community and stakeholder feedback is essential to B.C. Transit’s decision-making process. This input will help site designers simplify and modernize B.C. Transit’s main source of public transit information.”

To participate in the short survey, people can visit engage.bctransit.com. The survey will remain open until Nov. 27.