Nelson drivers face 90-day driving prohibition following traffic stops

Photo: Contributed

With the festive Christmas season on the horizon, Nelson Police report that two impaired drivers were removed from the road this week by officers out on patrols.

In both cases, an officer on routine patrol observed vehicles driving erratically, prompting them to make a traffic stop.

"The drivers both failed a breathalyzer test and were each served with a 90-day driving prohibition and a 30-day vehicle impoundment, as per legislation," Nelson Police said in a press release.

Impaired driving kills hundreds and injures thousands of Canadians every year, police warned.

"If that is not a sufficient deterrent, consider that the penalty for getting caught driving under the influence is very costly and inconvenient," Nelson Police said.

Drinking and driving are serious, the NPD explained, and people need to arrange a safe ride home if consuming alcohol.