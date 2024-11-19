Interior Health recognized as one of the top 100 employers in Canada

Photo: Contributed

The region’s health care provider has been named one of Canada’s top 100 employers for 2025.

The special designation — announced for Interior Health recently — recognizes employers across the country who provide exceptional workplaces.

“Our people are the heart of Interior Health and, undoubtedly, the reason why it is such a great place to work. This accolade reflects the hard work, passion, and dedication that each staff member brings to their role and workplace every day,” said IH president and chief executive officer, Susan Brown.

“We strive to provide the safest environments, education, and resources for our staff to support diversity and inclusion, and cultural safety and humility initiatives across Interior Health.”

The Canada’s top 100 employers awards is an annual competition that considers a wealth of criteria, such as: diversity and inclusion; benefits; physical workplace; student/new graduate opportunities and training; recruitment and retention; employment standards; community involvement; and more.

“This is a beautiful region with something to offer everyone, whether you are seeking a rural lifestyle or a more urban environment. We provide fantastic benefits and a wide range of opportunities. But the people and the teams that make up Interior Health are truly what makes this such an exceptional workplace,” said Taryn McGregor, IH corporate director, compensation and recruitment.

“The degree of dedication, passion and commitment they have for the patients and clients we serve — as well as the way they support each other — is something everyone at IH should be proud of.”

With more than 26,500 employees and 2,800 medical staff, IH provides a wide range of integrated health services across B.C.’s southern Interior. Since its inception in 2001, IH has been covering a region spanning 215,000 square kilometres and located on the traditional, ancestral, and unceded territories of the Dãkelh Dené; St’át’imc; syilx; T?ilhqot’in; Ktunaxa; Secwépemc; and Nlaka’pamux Nations.