Final week for feedback on initial leg of the recreation engagement process

The first leg of the recreation engagement process is nearing completion, but there is still time to give feedback on the direction for recreation in the city.

People have until Friday to submit a two-minute opinion on what the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) and the City of Nelson should do about the community recreation campus.

Engage now

Take the survey here.

The engagement process is the project for the campus, to not only develop a vision for the area, but to identify the facilities and amenities that should make up the campus, as well as the recreation activities that should be accommodated, therein.

The process will ultimately lead into a report that will guide the recreation commission for the area — Recreation Commission No. 5 — in its decision on how and what to deliver for recreation, and where to dole out the dollars, at the finish line of the process, said RDCK general manager of community services, Joe Chirico.

“So what we want to do with this project is collectively come up with a vision for that whole campus. There are buildings on there, and in 30 years some of those buildings may not be there, but we need to know what the community thinks should be occurring on that particular site,” he said.

State of the union

The recreation campus concerns begin with a non-operational curling rink; now heading into its second season, the facility is in “dire need of upgrades.” As well, the Civic Arena has not been open since the start of the current fall season, and the Civic Theatre has not been open since spring.

“All of those things impact us,” said Chirico. “That’s just a fact of having a building of age.”

Structural and geotechnical investigations are underway for the Civic Centre, Civic Arena and the curling rink, with work to uncover what still needs to be done on the curling rink and the soccer facility.

There are 12 facilities (and land) included in the recreation campus, including the Civic Arena, the indoor soccer facility (leased to the Nelson Soccer Association), the Civic Theatre, the gymnasium (leased to Glacier Gymnastics), the dance studio (leased to Dance Umbrella), the senior’s coordinating office, the Nelson Curling Rink and lounge (leased to the Nelson Curling Club) and the “empty lot” on the corner at 824 Front St.

In addition, at the Nelson and District Community Complex (owned by the RDCK) there are the aquatic centre, the arena, the fitness facility and multi-purpose rooms.

In order to plan that entire space out appropriately, Chirico explained, there needs to be a long-term vision.

“So we are now asking you what should be occurring there and what activities you would like to see on that campus,” he said.