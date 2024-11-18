Weekend split on games keeps Leafs entrenched in third in Murdoch

Photo: Contributed

A better defensive effort from the previously porous Nelson Leafs translated into a split of two games against fellow Murdoch Division foes.

On Friday night the Leafs packed up for a 47-kilometre trek to the west to Castlegar to face the Rebels, the team trailing the Leafs in the division standings (6-7-2, 17 points).

Despite allowing the first three goals to the hometown Rebels, Dylan Spackman — and in the third period Jacob Armstrong — closed the door on the Rebels, paving the way for Carsyn Crawford’s fifth goal of the season in overtime to secure the win.

The Leafs had contributions from all ends, with Ty NyKyforuk, Sebastien Conne-Correnti and Leafs captain Leighton Partington all recording their fourth goals of the season in a three-goal, third period onslaught. Josh Gamble and Kane Kennedy each added two assists.

It was a 17-11 difference in shots in the third period for the Leafs, and 45-31 overall. Despite being between two long time rivals, the game only saw three penalties — one to the Leafs — and no power play goals.

On Saturday night back at home at the Nelson and District Community Complex, the Leafs could not hold off the second place Grand Forks Border Bruins in front of 520 fans, losing 3-2 on a Bruins’ goal midway through the second period.

Hunter Paterson scored the winner for the Border Bruins over the Leafs, but goaltender Armstrong stopped 29 shots for the Leafs on another strong defensive effort. Kennedy scored his team leading 11th goal — tying Quinn Ramsay — in the loss, while Conne-Correnti added his second in two nights.