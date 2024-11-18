System of sale of fare products set to change for West Kootenay Transit

Photo: Creative Commons West Kootenay Transit will be changing the way users of transit purchase their fares as of Dec. 1.

The old way of accessing West Kootenay Transit services is ending, giving way to Umo-enabled alternatives.

Effective Dec. 1, BC Transit will cease the sale of Legacy scratch-off paper DayPASS, 10-ticket, adult monthly pass, student/senior monthly pass, student semester pass and post-secondary semester pass fare products in the West Kootenay Transit System in favour of Umo-enabled alternatives.

Instead of buying a pass, fare products will be loaded to the Umo app, to a reloadable Umo card in-person through a BC Transit Umo retail vendor, online at ca.umopass.com, or through Umo customer service (877-380-8181).

Despite the change to Umo, cash and the Province of British Columbia’s BC Bus Pass will continue to be accepted, while Legacy tickets and pass fare products will be accepted until used up. A new Umo-compatible token will be available to support the needs of social wellness organizations that offer free or discounted fare products.

Riders are invited to visit bctransit.com/west-kootenay/fares for more information on fare products and payment methods, including the Umo Mobility app and reloadable Umo card.

Funding formula

Transit service in B.C. is funded through three main sources: provincial contributions, local government contributions and passenger fares.

Provincial contributions, which include operating contributions (transfers) and amortization of deferred capital contributions, Provincial Health Authorities and the BC Bus Pass Program, accounted for 51.3 per cent of total funding.

Local governments contributed property taxation (transfers) totaling 24.8 per cent of total funding.

Revenue from passenger fares (operations), advertising, investments and fuel tax totaled 20.1 per cent of total funding.

Wren spoke on the possibility of consideration of a BC Transit fare review for the West Kootenay. The last review was in 2016 with the last increase in 2017.

Increase in transit fares was put on hold by the Provincial government during the Safe Restart program. This program ends in March 2025 at which point the fares can be reviewed and raised after this date.

RDCK staff were directed to discuss at the local board and council level — including RDKB, RDCK and City of Nelson — whether the committee would like to receive a fare review from BC Transit.

Source: BC Transit and RDCK agenda

Umo-enabled fare products

Cash Balance, an alternative to cash, is a pre-paid dollar value loaded to the Umo app or reloadable card.

A cash balance value is drawn from as riders take trips and can be used to purchase a set fare product.

A digital transfer, removing the need to collect and retain paper transfer slips, is automatically applied to a Umo app or card at onboard validation. Riders then scan or tap their Umo payment method on their second bus within a 90-minute transfer window to continue to travel without incurring an additional charge.

A DayPASS, replacing the scratch-off paper DayPASS fare product, provides unlimited all-day travel privileges. Riders travelling on multiple buses outside the 90-minute transfer window are recommended to purchase a DayPASS.

Ten rides, replacing paper ticket fare products, are available at the same discounted price eliminating the need to keep track of physical tickets. Riders can now load the 10 Rides fare product to their Umo app or card at point of purchase and draw from them as trips are taken.

Thirty-day passes, replacing monthly pass fare products, can be activated on any day of the month and provides riders with unlimited trips during a continuous 30-day period. A 30-day pass activates on first use, not when purchased.

Source: B.C. Transit

Further afield

Riders who have not yet transitioned to a Umo payment method and fare product are encouraged to visitbctransit.com/umo for a comprehensive introduction to adopting Umo, including video tutorials on using the Umo Mobility App and reloadable Umo card.

BC Transit’s Umo customer service call centre is at 877-380-8181 (toll-free).

At a future date, BC Transit plans to provincially enable onboard payments with debit and credit cards.